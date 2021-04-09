Curtis Millender Steps in to Face Rory MacDonald at PFL 2

Curtis Millender will face Rory MacDonald at PFL 2 to replace his original opponent 2019 welterweight finalist, David Michaud.

Millender coming in to replace Michaud inserts him into the PFL’s seasonal format which has had fighters compete every year since they began in 2018 to become champions of their respective weight class, and win a million-dollar prize with their title at the end of the year. This will be both Millender and MacDonald’s debut in the promotion.

Former Bellator MMA welterweight champion, MacDonald signed with the PFL at the end of 2019 but had to wait to make his debut as the COVID-19 pandemic put the PFL’s seasonal format on hold in 2020. With other big signees on their roster for this year, MacDonald is more than ready to make his debut.

MMA Junkie first reported Millender stepping in to replace Michaud who announced on his social media that he would need to step out of the 2021 PFL season and potentially walk away from MMA after pre-fight medicals discovered a congenital heart condition. Michaud compiled a record of 18-6 and has been fighting since 2009.

Hopefully, the card can stay intact, PFL 2 takes place on April 29 from the PFL’s fight bubble at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The event will air on ESPN 2 and ESPN+. See the updated fight card below:

MAIN CARD (ESPN 2, 9 p.m. ET)

Rory MacDonald vs. Curtis Millender

Ray Cooper, III vs. Jason Ponet

Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Tom Lawlor

Chris Camozzi vs. Emiliano Sordi

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 5:30 p.m. ET)

Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Joao Zeferino

Vinny Magalhaes vs. Jordan Young

Cezar Ferreira vs. Nick Roehrick

Aleksei Kunchenko vs. Gleison Tibau

Nikolay Aleksakhin vs. Sadibou Sy

Marthin Hamlet vs. Dan Spohn