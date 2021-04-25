Dana White & Nick Diaz Discussing UFC Return, Usman Chimes In

There is a welcome mat prepared for Nick Diaz to waltz back into the UFC, and champion Kamaru Usman wouldn’t mind showing him around his welterweight domain.

It has been six full years since Nick Diaz competed in the UFC. Late last year, it began to look as though this quasi-retirement could have been coming to an end when Diaz began to hint at a return to action. At the time, Dana White did not sound too interested in that idea, stating the following:

“Everything that I see from Nick Diaz doesn’t look like he wants to or is ready to compete in this sport,” White told The Schmo last year. “Even Jon Jones, as good as Jon Jones is, you have to be 100 percent mentally, physically and emotionally ready to train, be ready for this, and fight. I don’t think anyone should wanna see Nick Diaz fight.”

Roughly four months after making these remarks, White’s tone has taken a complete turn. After relaying to reporters that Diaz approached him and said that he wanted to fight again, White was asked if he would be willing to accommodate the legend and book him in a fight.

“Sure…” White said at the UFC 261 post-fight press conference. “He’s waiting for me in the back right now. I’m gonna go talk to him.”

Kamaru Usman Weighs In On Potential Nick Diaz Return

Nick Diaz’s name was also brought up to the champion Kamaru Usman as a potential next opponent. Usman sounded somewhat skeptical that Diaz would want this fight, but he also seemed fully open to the idea if it were presented to him.

“If Nick wants to get in here and deal with this African lion, more power to him,” Usman said with a smirk.

Kamaru Usman was just victorious over Jorge Masvidal by way of KO in the UFC 261 main event. As for Nick Diaz, the last time we saw him fight was in a unanimous-decision loss to Anderson Silva that was later overturned to a no-contest due to Silva failing a drug test. Diaz holds victories over names like B.J. Penn, Frank Shamrock, and Robbie Lawler to name a few.

Despite being attached to the sport for two decades, Diaz is still only 37 years old. And for what it’s worth, he certainly looks to be in fight shape based on his recent social-media posts, such as this one:

We’ll keep a close watch on this developing story and will keep you well apprised on the whos, whens, and wheres of any potential Nick Diaz return to the Octagon.

If Nick Diaz does return, whom would you like to see him fight in his first fight back?