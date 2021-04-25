Dana White: Rose Namajunas/Zhang Weili Rematch “Makes Sense”

Dana White doesn’t hate the idea of an immediate rematch for Zhang Weili after losing to Rose Namajunas via first-round TKO at UFC 261.

Rose Namajunas made history at UFC 261 by becoming the first woman to become a two-time champion. After losing the strawweight title in 2019 to Jessica Andrade, Namajunas was able to climb back up to the top of the division and be crowned as champion once again in yesterday’s co-main event.

As far as outcomes go, it doesn’t get much more definitive than Namajunas’ emphatic victory over Weili. Based on her protesting of the stoppage immediately following the fight, Weili may disagree with that assessment. The stoppage issue did not come up at all during the UFC 261 post-fight press conference, perhaps because there was a strong consensus that it was 100% justified and didn’t warrant any further discussion. UFC President Dana White did, however, touch on the possibility of running it back again between the two elite strawweights.

“The rematch is a fun fight, and I think a lot of people would be excited about that fight,” White told reporters. “I don’t make fights the night of the fight. I’m just saying, off the top of my head, that makes a lot of sense.”

With this win, Namajunas handed Weili her first loss since her professional debut back in 2013. 21 wins later, it was a legitimate question whether anyone would ever come along to knock off the China native. That person turned out to be “Thug” Rose Namajunas, who, based on her comments prior to this fight, may believe she scored an epic victory over communism as well.

This was just one battle, however. And judging from these remarks from Dana White, the war may be far from over between Rose Namajunas and Zhang Weili.

Do you think an immediate rematch between Rose Namajunas and Zhang Weili makes sense?