Daniel Cormier Agrees To Face Jake Paul But Only In An MMA Fight

Daniel Cormier has decided to accept Jake Paul’s challenge to fight, but the form of combat isn’t what the YouTuber had in mind.

Recently, the conflict between MMA legend Daniel Cormier and celebrity boxing sensation Jake Paul made the news when Paul challenged Cormier to a fight. The beef started when Cormier took issue with how a member of Paul’s team, J’Leon Love, spoke to Tyron Woodley during a verbal altercation backstage at the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren PPV event. Paul responded with the challenge, and Cormier expressed why a fight against Paul is beneath him.

Then, at last week’s UFC 261 event, Cormier and Paul were involved in their own verbal altercation. The two were within striking distance and Cormier admits to being tempted to put his hands on Paul. Fortunately, due mostly to the fact he was working on commentating duties that night, the former double champion was able to exercise restraint.

In the latest episode of DC & Helwani, Cormier summarized what was said in the exchange (transcription via Alexander K. Lee of MMA Fighting).

“So I just walk over there and he kind of leans in like we’re going to have a conversation and his hands were in his pocket. I said, ‘Hey, I’m not gonna play your games. Don’t mess with me.’ I’m not a kid to play with like this. I’m not gonna be on the internet, messing around and all this other stuff. I go, ‘Keep my name out of your mouth.’

Jake Paul & Daniel Cormier In Confrontation At UFC 261. Image Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

“And then security came and once the security got around he started to play big boy a little bit, starts trying to point and do all that. But initially his hands were in his pocket and he kind of leans in and I say, ‘I’m not gonna play your game.’ I said, ‘You’re gonna get yourself hurt messing around. I’m not gonna fight with you and play those public shenanigans.’ I go, ‘Keep my name out of your mouth.’ He said, ‘Well, you said my name first.’ I said, ‘Don’t play with me. Don’t play with me. I’m not a kid to me messing around with like that.’”

Daniel Cormier Issues His Own Challenge To Jake Paul

At this point, Cormier narrated that Paul invited Cormier to “sign the contract,” to which Cormier expressed utter confusion as to what contract was being referred to. MMANews.com can confirm that there is no contract offered for Daniel Cormier to fight Jake Paul. However, that fact could change as long as the arena of combat changes as well.

“This kid wants to fight, okay, I’ll fight him,” Cormier submitted. “But it will be a mixed martial arts competition. If he wants to actually fight with me, fight me in mixed martial arts and then I’ll fight him all the way down at 205. I’m living fat and happy and healthy, I’ll go all the way down to 205 to fight this kid in mixed martial arts. If you really want to fight me, like seriously fight me, fight me in mixed martial arts.

Daniel Cormier (Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa)

“This is not going to be fun. I’m telling you right now, at 42 years old, bad back and everything, I’m going to torture him and I’m going to hurt him. I don’t want to box him, I don’t want to fight in a limited skill set of rules. If you want to fight me, you really want to fight me, fight me in a mixed martial arts competition. I’ll go all the way back to 205 and I’m going to smash him and I’m going to hurt him and then he can go back to fighting these YouTube kids.”

One particular point the wrestling and MMA legend wants to drive home is that he is not chasing Jake Paul. He doesn’t even want to be associated with Jake Paul. But if the alternative is being disrespected by Jake Paul, then fight they will, but on his terms and on his mat. The mere fact that Paul is classifying Cormier as an easy payday may be what Cormier takes the most offense to.

“But don’t think for a second that I would ever chase a payday in boxing because I don’t need it. I’m good. I made my money as the champion of the world. If you want to really fight me, you got an issue with me, fight me in mixed martial arts and I’m going to torture you and I’m going to rip his face apart and I’m gonna hurt the kid. I will teach these kids not to continue to do this with people like me, athletes. I will hurt the kid…

“For you to take offense and think, ‘Okay, I just beat Ben Askren, now I’m gonna pick on this other guy, this older guy, DC’s out of shape’—which I am,” Cormier said. “No, you’re not gonna do that. My name will not be used as a springboard. I love my legacy and I will protect my legacy and if protecting my legacy means I gotta smack this kid upside his head, that’s what I have to do.”

Would you have any interest in watching Daniel Cormier vs. Jake Paul?