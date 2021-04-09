Demetrious Johnson Doesn’t Want Immediate Rematch Against Moraes

Demetrious Johnson is not looking to get right back into a title fight following his KO loss at ONE on TNT 1.

Former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson is coming off a devastating loss to Adriano Moraes on Wednesday night. “Mighty Mouse” has hit with a monstrous knee while down and that led him to be knocked out and losing out on the ONE Championship belt. Johnson has had his fair share of success in his MMA career, he holds the record of most title defenses in UFC history, but being on the other side of this kind of fight is something fairly new.

Johnson took some time to reflect on the loss and has been genuine in his plans for the future. He spoke after the fight about perhaps wanting to try kickboxing and seems to be in no rush to get back to a title fight. He spoke more about this in his post-fight scrum.

“If I work my way back up to that point. He finished me, right? So I mean, if the fight was closer, the fight was contested or I had him in some trouble or what not, then yeah, I could see a rematch,” Johnson explained. “But you know what? He went out and did his thing. He put me away. I’d never been finished before in my whole entire (professional) career. Yeah, I think Adriano can go off now and defend his belt more, some up and comer, Kairat Akhmetov or whoever else he wants to fight.”

Johnson is one of the best fighters the sport of MMA has ever seen. He came to ONE Championship following a tumultuous relationship with the UFC and seems much happier with the new promotion. The freedom he has to even be able to try his hand at kickboxing that ONE Championship offers show that he is on a path of enjoyment and not necessarily championship-driven.

With the skills Johnson has, there should be no doubt that he will work his way back up to a title shot before finally hanging up his gloves for good.

Do you want to see Johnson holding the ONE Championship belt before he walks away from the sport?