Demetrious Johnson Considers Kickboxing After Loss To Adriano Moraes

Demetrious Johnson could be looking towards a new path following the ONE on TNT 1 loss to Adriano Moraes.

On Wednesday night, Demetrious Johnson walked into the ONE Championship ring for the fourth time, however, this fight didn’t go as planned. Johnson was knocked out by his opponent Adriano Moraes by a knee to the head. The knee came while Johnson was down, which is legal in ONE Championship. Johnson took to his social media following the loss to address his fans.

all good everyone back in the hotel. watch the fight. shitty day in the office. congratz to @adrianomkmoraes we will be back. — Demetrious Johnson (@MightyMouse) April 8, 2021

Still in high spirits following the loss, Johnson spoke at the ONE Championship media scrum about when he would like to get back to action. Earlier this week the longtime UFC champion reflected on his long career and planned out retirement, but not yet.

“Maybe the fall, maybe Christmas. I’m gonna decide what I want to do. I’ve got six fights, I believe, left on my contract,” Johnson explained. “And for me, I’m in the room talking to my teammates, I’m like, you know what? Six fights left, let’s make the best of it. The beautiful thing about ONE Championship is I’m sure if I go home and I let Chatri know, ‘You know what? I want to try a kickboxing fight.’ Why not?’”

Johnson is on the list of possible ‘Greatest of All Time’ fighters. When he was with the UFC, he was a very dominant champion in the flyweight division. At only 34 years old, he has no intentions of slowing, and the fact that ONE Championship offers kickboxing as well could be a way for Johnson to extend his career and pursue new opportunities.

“I think, at the end of the day, the reason that I came to ONE Championship is I have options,” Johnson said. “I feel if I want to do a kickboxing match, I can do that. Obviously, yes, I can go back into mixed martial arts, work my way back up to a title shot. But you know, I’m just gonna go back home and just chill and relax. And like, ‘What do you want to do next? Would you like to try your hand at kickboxing?

“Like, maybe I try kickboxing, I go out there and I get the bricks blown off me. But at the end of the day, it’s about trying and exploring. You get one career. You get one career, and I want to make the best of it. And to be able to say that I’ve done professional kickboxing under ONE Championship would be dope.”

Would you like to see Demetrious Johnson in a ONE Championship kickboxing fight?