Derrick Lewis Predicts Quick Knockout In Rematch Against Ngannou

After a lackluster fight with Francis Ngannou, Derrick Lewis is sure that their next time out will be all-action especially since the belt is on the line.

The organization alongside UFC president Dana White indicated that the company indeed has an interest in putting the rematch together. The newly minted heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou cemented his status after he knocked out the former 2X heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic at UFC 260. While Ngannou and Lewis fought back in 2018, the results were unsatisfying.

Derrick Lewis Talks On Potential Second Fight With Ngannou

With the mayhem of UFC 260 in the rear-view mirror, it seems Derrick Lewis is making a case as to why he should be next to fight for the belt. In addition, the heavyweight from Texas seems very excited to run it back with “The Predator”. Not to mention, despite the dull performance of Lewis he still got his hands raised once the results were read.

“It’s gonna be a fun fight,” Lewis told ESPN. “We both learned a lot from that. We both improved since that fight, so it’s gonna have to be a fun fight. Too many rounds are gonna be involved in this fight. It’s gonna be five rounds, so it’s not gonna be five rounds of snooze fest. It’s gonna be five rounds of swinging and banging, so it’s gonna be interesting to see. I’m excited for it.”

After their dud of a fight in 2018, surely Lewis understands what a huge opportunity he has in front of him. A fight between two titans that know how to separate one another from consciousness with just one strike. In the end, Derrick Lewis believes he is going to knock out champion Ngannou in their first striking exchange when they finally meet again.

“I will say the first exchange, I’ll knock him out in the first exchange. Derrick Lewis said. I almost knocked out Curtis (Blaydes) in the first exchange, too, but he got on that bike and he took off running. I feel that in my heart, especially if he comes out the way he’s been coming out to all his other guys, especially the way he came out against (Jairzinho) Rozenstruik. If he tries to come out and fight me the same way, then I’ll knock him out for sure.”

Derrick Lewis assures the MMA world that his next shot at champion Ngannou will look nothing like their first fight. Overall, Lewis believes that he was part of the reason their last fight did not deliver. However, the heavyweight out of Houston, TX. seems eager to change that when he gets a second opportunity to face champion Ngannou.

If the fight between champion Ngannou and Derrick Lewis materializes, who do you predict will win their second fight? Let us know at MMANews know what you think below!