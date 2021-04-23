Details On Jorge Masvidal’s New Bareknuckle MMA Promotion Revealed

Jorge Masvidal is getting even deeper into the business he has been bred into.

If there’s one thing Jorge Masvidal knows, it’s fighting. He is now prepared to extend his knowledge of the fight game to the business realm, as he has announced that he will be starting his own bare-knuckle MMA promotion, “Gamebred Fighting Championship.” The information is limited at this time, but unlike promotions such as the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, the GFC will not be limited to boxing and will have the same rules as MMA, only without the gloves.

The first GFC event is right around the corner and will take place in Jorge Masvidal’s hometown of Miami, Florida on June 25. Masvidal has partnered up with rapper Anuel AA, whose clothing brand will be worn by all fighters of the promotion. GFC will be available for streaming on the Bare Knuckle TV app as revealed by Masvidal’s manager Ibrahim Kawa.

Here is the full announcement from Jorge Masvidal’s Instagram:

“Huge news for true fight fans as me and the one and only @anuel have teamed up to bring you the most vicious fights we could think of Bare Knuckle MMA. That’s right no gloves same rules and the first fight will be in Miami on June 25. Every fighter will be outfitted by Anuel’s clothing Brand which translated in English means “Real Until Death” #andnew #realhastalamuerte Gamebred Fighting Championship,” the post reads.

