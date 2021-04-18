Details On The New Season Of The Ultimate Fighter Revealed

The Ultimate Fighter is coming back in less than two months exclusively on ESPN+, and we’ve got all the details for you right here.

After a three-year hiatus, The Ultimate Fighter is returning for its 29th season this June as announced by the UFC earlier today. As previously reported two weeks ago, the coaches for the new season will be featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and his upcoming opponent Brian Ortega.

There is still no date or location set for the Ortega/Volkanovski clash, nor has that information been determined for the season finale. We can, however, confirm that the season begins on June 1 and will feature fighters from the bantamweight and middleweight divisions, with eight fighters representing each weight class.

Here is the full roster for the upcoming TUF season along with their professional records.

Bantamweights

Daniel Argueta (5-0)

Brady Hiestand (4-1)

Dustin Lampros (5-0)

Vince Murdock (11-6)

Mitch Raposo (5-0)

Joshua Rettinghouse (16-5)

Liudvik Sholinian (9-1)

Ricky Turcios (10-2)

Middleweights

Bryan Battle (4-1)

Tresean Gore (3-0)

Miles Hunsinger (7-0)

Kemran Lachinov (10-3)

Ryder Newman (3-1)

Andre Petroski (5-1)

Aaron Phillips (5-1)

Gilbert Urbina (6-1)

Stay tuned for further updates on the upcoming season of TUF as they become available, and be sure to subscribe to the MMA News YouTube channel here!