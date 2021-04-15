Douglas Lima Defends WW Title Against Yaroslav Amosov On June 11

Douglas Lima will defend his welterweight title for the first time during this current reign when he takes on the 25-0 Yaroslav Amosov in the Bellator 260 headliner.

Yahoo Sports was the first to report the news of Lima’s next title defense on Thursday. Earlier today, it was announced that Michael “Venom” Page will be facing Derek Anderson next month. This could be a case of a winner vs. winner situation in an informal welterweight mini-tournament.

Douglas Lima has reigned over the welterweight division since winning the welterweight grand prix in 2019. Lima is a three-time Bellator world champion and holds victories over Rory MacDonald, Michael Page, Andrey Koreshkov, Lorenz Larkin, and many others. He most recently attempted to become a double champion in a middleweight bout against Gegard Mousassi at Bellator 250 but came up short in a unanimous-decision loss. He will now return to welterweight for the first time since 2019 when he faces the undefeated Yaroslav Amosov.

In what may very well be the most underrated record in all of mainstream MMA, Yaroslav Amosov stands at a remarkable 25-0. If Amosov is able to turn that into 26-0 with a world championship belt around his waist, he will begin entering pound-for-pound conversations not only in Bellator but in all of MMA. Since entering Bellator in 2018, Amosov has gone 6-0 in the promotion. But his biggest challenge to date will be standing right in front of him figuratively and literally come June 11, and his name is Douglas Lima.

Bellator 260 will air live on Showtime and will take place from inside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut on June 11.

Who do you think will get the nod when Douglas Lima defends his welterweight championship against Yaroslav Amosov?