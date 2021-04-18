Drakkar Klose Confirms Jeremy Stephens’ Push Forced Him Out Of Fight

Drakkar Klose has issued a statement after withdrawing from his UFC Vegas 24 co-main event against Jeremy Stephens.

During the UFC Vegas 24 faceoffs on Friday, Jeremy Stephens and Drakkar Klose had a very tense faceoff that ended with Stephens giving Klose a very hard shove. Though it isn’t too often that things get physical during faceoffs, all in all, the incident did not seem too far out of the ordinary. After all, it was merely a push…or so it seemed.

Evidently, Stephens push had a much stronger residual effect than just promoting the fight or letting off steam. It caused sudden and serious health concerns for Klose that forced the featherweight out of his co-main event slot opposite Stephens. Last night, Klose took to social media to provide a full account of why he pulled out of the fight.

“After I was pushed by Jeremy Stephens at UFC Faceoffs, I immediately felt my hand go numb and neck tighten up,” Klose’s statement began. “Sean Shelby and the UFC officials sent me to the PI to get worked on by the UFC PT staff for 2 hours. I spent the night eating, rehydrating, stretching and even saw the PT staff later that night.

Drakkar Klose. Image Credit: Mark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY Sports

“I woke up early this morning with a migraine/headache, nausea and the only thing that made me feel better was laying in the dark. UFC got me medicine and I rested for a couple hours before getting up and vomiting. It was at that point we called the UFC doctor and he made the decision to send me to the hospital. I’m sorry to everyone who was excited for this fight. I tried to do everything I could to stay in this fight, but these issues are out of my control.”

The fight between Jeremy Stephens and Drakkar Klose will reportedly be rescheduled as soon as possible, so we will keep you posted on when that new date will be. There is currently no set timeline for when Klose will be cleared and fit to return.

Do you think Jeremy Stephens should be punished for injuring Drakkar Klose with his hard shove during the UFC Vegas 24 faceoffs?