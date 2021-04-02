Dustin Poirier Signs McGregor Contract After Rejecting Oliveira Title Fight

Dustin Poirier put pen to paper today to finalize his decision to get Conor McGregor for his next fight instead of a title shot.

When Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler was announced as the UFC 262 vacant lightweight championship fight, one question that had to be on the lips of many was, “What about Dustin Poirier?” Those in the know and who follow MMANews.com would have answered this question with the oft-uttered name of “Conor McGregor.”

Indeed, the reason Dustin Poirier will not be fighting for the title isn’t that he was not offered the fight. Dana White himself confirmed as much recently. It is because Poirier made the decision to have the trilogy fight against McGregor instead. We also now can confirm via Poirier clapback that it was a fight against Charles Oliveira that Poirier rejected, not against Chandler.

“No i turned down Olivera you dumb fuck,” Poirier said in response to a fan who accused him of ducking Michael Chandler.

Dustin Poirier had already stated immediately following his sequel fight against McGregor that he would not consider fighting Chandler because he deemed the UFC newcomer unworthy of a title fight. He did seem more than willing to fight Oliveira for the title, though. Surely, he still is open to such an opportunity, just not quite as open to it as another red panty night. Poirier left no doubt of this the moment he officially signed the contract to fight McGregor again as of Friday afternoon according to an ESPN report.

With Poirier signed on and McGregor verbally agreed, the trilogy fight for UFC 264 on July 10 is practically official. When the bout is 100% confirmed, as always, you’ll find the scoop right here on MMANews.com.

Did Dustin Poirier make the right choice in choosing a trilogy fight against Conor McGregor over a title fight?