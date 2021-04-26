Eddie Alvarez’s DQ Loss Against Iuri Lapicus Overturned To No Contest

Eddie Alvarez’s ONE on TNT 1 loss to Iuri Lapicus has been overturned to a no contest.

One week after ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong stated that the incident was under review, ESPN reported Monday that a panel of 15 independent officials composed of referees, judges, and one company representative made the determination that Alvarez should have been warned for the illegal strikes to the back of the head as opposed to being issued a red card. The decision was also made largely due to the referee making what was described as a “procedural misstep” when he paused the bout and issued the red card. You can view footage from the fateful moment here.

This news comes days prior to Eddie Alvarez returning to competition at ONE on TNT IV this Wednesday against Rae Yoon Ok. Visibly emotional after being disqualified against Lapicus, Alvarez can now proceed with a clear mind and steady focus as he looks to pick up his second victory in the promotion.

Eddie Alvarez’s professional MMA record now sits at 30-7 (2). Alvarez is a former UFC lightweight champion and Bellator lightweight champion. “The Underground King” is on record stating that should he capture ONE lightweight gold, that would make him the greatest lightweight in MMA history. Now that his record is minus one loss, he is closer to earning an opportunity to do so.

