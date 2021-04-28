EXCLUSIVE: Katlyn Chookagian Was Watching UFC 261 Very Closely

Katlyn Chookagian will be returning to the cage at UFC 262 against Viviane Araujo, but she watched UFC 261 closely since there were some familiar, and possibly future opponents on the card she would like to see again.

Chookagian fought four times in 2020, which is a lot considering how the sports world was affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Chookagian has had some experience with the UFC 261 flyweight champion and challenger. She faced the champ, Valentina Shevchenko at UFC at UFC 247 where she lost via TKO, and the challenger Jessica Andrade last October where she also lost via TKO.

I’m most interested in that fight because it’s my division, but that kind of went how I thought it was gonna go,” Chookagian told MMANews.

In her fifth title defense, Shevchenko defeated Andrade, also by TKO at UFC 261 but for Chookagian, watching was just part of her homework, especially when looking at the champ.

“Everyone thinks Valentina as a striker but, I think like; the most impressive thing about her, especially in women’s MMA is her wrestling, and her takedowns, and then you know; her control on the ground. Valentina is one of the best strikers in MMA,” when commenting on how the fight went.

As far as her opponent Araujo goes, Chookagian feels like she matches up well against her.

“I feel like I’m more experienced and, just a little bit more technical than her,” Chookagian assessed.

Chookagian and Araujo are on the main card of UFC 262 headlined by Michael Chandler versus Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title. It is also the UFC’s second event bringing back fans at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Do you think Chookagian will fight for the title again this year?