Fighters React To Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal At UFC 261

Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal brought their bad blood into their rematch.

The showdown served as the main event of the UFC 261 pay-per-view event on Saturday night (April 24, 2021) from Jacksonville, Florida at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

As seen in the fight, Usman easily took the first round thanks to his takedowns and control in full guard. Usman did tag him a few times on the feet. It all ended in the second round when Usman slept him with a straight right hand then landed some hammer fists on the ground for good measure. The two guys gave each other respect after the fight.

This marked the first time that Masvidal has been knocked out in the UFC, but stayed classy in his post-fight interview and said he got too confident and didn’t think Usman had that type of power.

This was an important contest for both guys as their first fight took place at UFC 251. Gilbert Burns tested positive for COVID-19 and as a result, he was out of his scheduled fight at UFC 251 with Usman, which was supposed to serve as the main event. Masvidal stepped in and lost. Their first fight saw Usman want to clinch and wear down Masvidal in order to achieve takedowns. On the flip side, Masvidal wanted and rightfully so due to his advantage to strike with Usman.

Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight:

Greatest Welterweight of ALL TIME!! Jesus!! That right hand was a missile!! #UFC261 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 25, 2021

Ain’t no argument now! — michael (@bisping) April 25, 2021

Wow man that was a for real for real KO — ike vallie-flagg (@IKEVF) April 25, 2021

Usman is the TRUTH!!! 😳 #UFC261 — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) April 25, 2021

So is that BMF belt up for grabs now? #ufc261 #bmf — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) April 25, 2021

We just saw a BAPTISM NIGHTMARE!!!! #UFC261 — Mike Trizano (@TheLoneWolfMMA) April 25, 2021

I’m exhausted, the fighters showed out for the crowd. Insane fight card!!! #UFC261 — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) April 25, 2021

3 title fights. 3 finishes. What a card #UFC261 — Kay Hansen (@KayHansenMMA) April 25, 2021

😳 — Derrick Lewis (@Thebeast_ufc) April 25, 2021

UFC 261 Results: Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal, Zhang Weili vs. Rose Namajunas, Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jessica Andrade

