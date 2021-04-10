Fighters React To Kevin Holland vs. Marvin Vettori At UFC on ABC 2

Kevin Holland vs. Marvin Vettori wasn’t the original main event of this show, but it certainly delivered.

The showdown served as the main event of the UFC on ABC 2 event on Saturday afternoon (April 10, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

As seen in the fight, it didn’t start out great for Vettori, who got kicked in the nuts. He recovered and clinched with him up against the fence where he worked him over with some shots before scoring a takedown.

Holland managed to get back to his feet before the bell sounded. Holland got worked over in the second round on his back and suffered some real eye damage as a result. Vettori controlled the rest of the fight with the same game plan of taking him down then doing damage. It was basic yet effective. Vettori walked away with the decision win.

This was an important contest for both guys, but it wasn’t the original headliner as Vettori was supposed to fight Darren Till. That all changed on March 30th when Till pulled out of the fight due to a broken collarbone. Fast forward to April 1st, it was revealed that Holland would step in on just 9 days notice to face Vettor. This tied the record for the shortest turnaround between two main events.

Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight:

I feel this fight goes 5 rounds. #UFCVegas23 — Johnny Muñoz (@KidKvenbo) April 10, 2021

I mean Holland isn’t out of this fight. — Deron Winn (@DeronWinn) April 10, 2021

He hurt Vettori at end of that round with a hook to the back of the head!!! — Jamahal “Sweet Dreams” Hill (@JamahalH) April 10, 2021

Big Mouth needs some takedown defense — Funky (@Benaskren) April 10, 2021

Vettori adds the 11th takedown, a new middleweight record. https://t.co/AtvfFbJome — Michael Carroll (@MJCflipdascript) April 10, 2021

I feel like Marvin Vettori owes me money for the blueprint! #UFCVegas23 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) April 10, 2021

Does Kevin Holland know he competes in mma? — Zachary Makovsky (@ZachFunSize) April 10, 2021

There was absolutely nothing done in that corner for Holland to reduce that swelling. Not very good corner work here #UFCVegas23 #UFConABC2 — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) April 10, 2021

That was a beautiful pass into mount. Holland needs to move. #UFCVegas23 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 10, 2021

UFC on ABC 2 Results: Kevin Holland vs. Marvin Vettori, Arnold Allen vs. Sodiq Yusuff

