Fighters React To Robert Whittaker vs. Kelvin Gastelum At UFC Vegas 24

Robert Whittaker vs. Kelvin Gastelum brought a slugfest in their fight.

The showdown served as the main event of the UFC Vegas 24 event on Saturday night (April 17, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

As seen in the fight, Whittaker won the first round thanks to a sweet combo that ended with a head kick. Whittaker also managed to get a takedown. Whittaker took the second round thanks to a nice takedown.

Both guys were showing the damage of strikes. Gastelum kept loading up his strikes while Whittaker was mixing up his shots and that was the fight. It all came down to Whittaker picking the better moments to throw and was a touch quicker. Whittaker walked away with the decision.

This was an important contest for both guys. Whittaker is on the path of trying to get another title shot against Izzy after losing it to him at the UFC 243 pay-per-view from Sydney, Australia at the Marvel Stadium. He had ripped off two straight wins since that time. On the flip side, Gastelum was trying to stop the losing streak as he entered the fight on a 3 bout losing streak.

Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight:

Love watching Whittaker and Gastelum fight, guaranteed fireworks! #UFC — Mike Trizano (@TheLoneWolfMMA) April 18, 2021

Whittaker is sharp! Impressive through the first 2 #UFCVegas24 — Vince Morales (@vandetta135) April 18, 2021

Whittaker’s counter striking is slick! #UFCVegas24 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) April 18, 2021

This Whitaker vs Gastelum fight is 🔥. Real martial arts ! #UFCVegas24 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) April 18, 2021

Whittaker is looking CRISPY right now with those counters!!! #UFCVegas24 — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) April 18, 2021

I have Whittaker up all 3 rounds but Gastelum is constantly trying to finish this fight! #UFCVegas24 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) April 18, 2021

Good job my son. — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) April 18, 2021

UFC Vegas 24 Results: Robert Whittaker vs. Kelvin Gastelum, Drakkar Klose vs. Jeremy Stephens

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC Vegas 24. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.