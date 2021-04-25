Fighters React To Zhang Weili vs. Rose Namajunas At UFC 261

Zhang Weili vs. Rose Namajunas was everything and more that fight fans had hoped to see.

The showdown served as the main event of the UFC 261 pay-per-view event on Saturday night (April 24, 2021) from Jacksonville, Florida at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

As seen in the fight, it didn’t last long. Rose caught her and dropped her with a head kick. Rose swarmed her with strikes on the ground. This was a stunning fight with an amazing finish.

Weili was clearly out on her feet, but did contest the stop and clearly upset with the referee for doing so as she thought it was an early stoppage. It was the right call as she was clearly out.

Heading into this fight, there were a lot of questions around Rose as she had dropped the title only to win her previous fight. Clearly, she is one of the best fighters in the division, but Weili had made a name for herself while Rose was on the sidelines. It was a clash that a lot of people had wanted to see and we got that here.

Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight:

Thuuuuuuug rooooseeeeee — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) April 25, 2021

Thug rose!!!! — Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocic) April 25, 2021

Amazing performance from Thug Rose! Weili is a beast. #ufc261 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) April 25, 2021

