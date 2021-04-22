Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul Targeted For June 5 Showtime PPV

There is a new date being targeted for the exhibition bout between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul.

Originally scheduled to take place in February, The Athletic is reporting that the fight will now be held on June 5 and will be a pay-per-view event hosted by Showtime. There is currently no location set for the event. The most eye-popping fact from the report is that Mayweather is spotting Paul 30 pounds, as the undefeated boxing icon cannot weigh more than 160 lbs. while Paul cannot weigh more than 190 lbs.

From the outside looking in, it appears that all parties involved saw the success of Logan’s brother Jake Paul‘s boxing match against Ben Askren over the weekend and decided to strike while the Paul family name is piping hot. The Jake Paul/Ben Askren event is estimated to have puled in between 1.2-1.6 million buys, so given the box-office success Mayweather has consistently delivered over the years, it would make sense for there to be more than enough optimism to go around.

Unlike his brother Jake, Logan Paul has yet to win a professional boxing bout. On the contrary, he has a record of 0-1 with a loss to English YouTuber KSI. Meanwhile, Floyd Mayweather record and experience record is the polar opposite, with “Money Mayweather” being undefeated at 50-0.

Even if Paul is to do the seemingly impossible and upset Mayweather, that 50-0 professional record will remain untouched and Logan would remain winless, as this is an exhibition bout. The last time Mayweather participated in an exhibition was in 2018 against kickboxer and mixed martial artist Tenshin Nasukawa in which Mayweather picked up the first-round TKO.

As stated, there is no venue set for the event as of yet, but Atlanta, Dallas, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Miami are all up for consideration.

Are you interested in watching this boxing exhibition between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul?