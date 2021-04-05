Francis Ngannou Eying Potential Boxing Career And Fight With Tyson Fury

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou won’t count out boxing after reaching the top of the mountain at the UFC 260, especially since his initial goal was to become a boxing champion in the first place, and now the athlete will seek a super fight with boxing superstar Tyson Fury.

Bewildered in France after migrating from Africa in search of a better life, a homeless Ngannou stumbled upon a boxing gym and once he dipped his feet in the competitive waters, the Cameroonian has never looked back.

Francis Ngannou, Credit: Zuffa LLC

First, when he entered the gym he intended on learning how to box and to become a champion, however, little did he know his trainer had bigger plans which included the UFC heavyweight title. Upon seizing gold from the heavyweight great Stipe Miocic, Ngannou has only solidified his standing as one of the scariest men on the planet.

Francis Ngannou Open To Boxing With Tyson Fury

Naturally as one of the biggest and baddest men on the planet, it’s only right for Ngannou to seek a boxing match with an eccentric champion like Fury. On paper, the fight has the makings to be a technical standup war, and with any fight where two heavyweights carry such power, a potential knockout is all but guaranteed. When asked about the possibility of the matchup, the UFC heavyweight champion responded.

“Absolutely. Francis Ngannou said to TMZ Sports. I’m open to that. Remember boxing was my primary dream and I still have the fire, the dream inside me and I believe at some point, I’m gonna make a step.”

While “The Predator” indicated he has no interest in boxing Mike Tyson, he did express interest in facing off with the giant six-foot-nine Fury. Not to mention if the fight were to materialize certainly Fury would bolster sales with his outlandish personality. Nonetheless, the pairing exudes intrigue as fans would witness two heavyweight titans collide and it seems Ngannou would prefer that instead of facing “Iron” Mike Tyson.

“I don’t want to fight Mike Tyson but I would like to fight another heavyweight boxer as such as Tyson Fury.” Ngannou said.

Overall, the world is in Francis Ngannou’s hands after his last five blistering knockout performances. With all of his wins coming by way of punches, the power is undeniable and for the most part, the opponent has to be completely out of the way as to not get their consciousness separated. Without a doubt, a showdown with Fury would be a fight of great magnitude but it would also give Ngannou a stiff test on the feet against an opponent who is not smaller than him with excellent mobility.

How do you think Francis Ngannou would fare in the boxing world? Let us know below what you think!