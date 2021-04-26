Gaethje Warns McGregor That Fighting Usman Would Mean Certain Death

Justin Gaethje thinks it would be wise for Conor McGregor to steer clear of a fight against UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman unless he wants to experience an early death.

Conor McGregor and Kamaru Usman are now officially linked together. How long a linkage between McGregor and a potential foe will last is usually dependent on McGregor’s actions. That said, this week could be a temporary connection that we do not revisit for months or even years down the road. If you ask lightweight contender Justin Gaethje, the “linkage” should begin and end on Twitter if McGregor wants to continue living.

Justin Gaethje Dares & Warns Conor McGregor

Yesterday, Conor McGregor put Kamaru Usman on notice that he is coming for his welterweight title. This led to a hostile back-and-forth exchange between the two that culminated in McGregor accusing Usman of steroid usage.

Friend and training partner of Usman, Justin Gaethje, issued a dare to McGregor to follow through on the Twitter talk by fighting Usman while also warning him of what would happen should he accept the dare.

Dooooo it. All bark @USMAN84kg will fucking kill you. At least you will get knocked out when your the mean McNuggets 😂 — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) April 25, 2021

“Dooooo it. All bark @USMAN84kg will fucking kill you. At least you will get knocked out when your the mean McNuggets.”

Justin Gaethje once longed for the opportunity to knock McGregor out himself, but that fight is yet to come to fruition. With McGregor and Gaethje sharing the same division and not far apart in the rankings, those two mixing it up may be more likely than an Usman/McGregor pairing despite the recent trash talk. If either of the two fights ever materializes, Gaethje believes McGregor would not exit the cage consciously.

