Garbrandt Interjects In Paul/Cormier Beef With His Own Challenges

Cody Garbrandt is not a fan of Jake Paul and him calling out MMA legends.

On April 17, Paul earned his third professional boxing win as he scored a first-round TKO win over Ben Askren. After the fight, a video got leaked of Paul and J’Leon Love talking trash to Tyron Woodley in their locker room as he was watching the YouTuber get his hand wrapped.

Since earning the win, Paul called out several MMA fighters including Cormier. After that, Garbrandt took to social media to blast the YouTuber.

“Your whole squad would get f**ked up. You beat a guy that can’t box in boxing. Why won’t you come to the cage.? Cause your a pu**y so is your whole squad. I’d give up 50 lbs to you and knock that toupee’ off your f**kin head. You’ll be expose soon,” Garbrandt wrote on Twitter.

Cody Garbrandt (Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa)

To no surprise, Paul’s teammate in Love responded to Garbrandt, but the former bantamweight champ blasted him as well.

Mfer you are a cheerleader for team Paul 😂 you’re lucky @TWooodley acted professional and didn’t rip your face off, if you ever grow a set of nuts to be locked in a cage with me I can guarantee that will happen to you #Nolove https://t.co/yrEqmcGMhT — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) April 20, 2021

“Y’all MMA girls are doing to much crying to be so macho. The money is in the boxing ring. You can sign up and catch that smoke to,” Love tweeted to Gabrandt.

Cody Garbrandt then responded and roasted Love for being Paul’s cheerleader.

“Mfer you are a cheerleader for team Paul you’re lucky @TWoodley acted professional and didn’t rip your face off, if you ever grow a set of nuts to be locked in a cage with me I can guarantee that will happen to you,” Garbrandt responded.

Garbrandt certainly has a point that Jake Paul is only doing boxing for a reason, as if he were to fight any of these MMA fighters in the cage, he would get demolished. However, what Paul is doing is working as he has been vocal about wanting it to make it Paul vs. MMA, and after his latest win, he is doing just that.

What do you make of Cody Garbrandt blasting Jake Paul and his teammate?