Geoff Neal More Than Ready For Neil Magny in May

Geoff Neal had been preparing for Neil Magny for a while, so it’s about time they got booked for May.

Neal and Magny were supposed to face one another last August but Neal was forced to withdraw due to health issues so this is one he wanted to get back.

“ I wanted to get that back, I wanted to get that back for a while,” Neal told MMANews. “I wanted to get it back before I got the Wonderboy fight because I figured that would be the fight before I fought Wonderboy. I’m just glad that now I get to run that back because I trained like a whole camp for him, you know. So, I’m just ready to see it through.”

Neal’s last bout was against Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson where he lost via decision. Since Neal has just been training and staying ready. Trying to get back on track after the illness put him off course. Coming off a loss left him waiting so the call for a fight he had already done a camp for was more than welcome.

Coming back after some time off can be either positive or negative but for Neal, the time off he’s had since the December loss to Thompson was just right. Neal said, “This is the right amount of time off. I wanted to fight before this but, this one around May and June was when I was really thinking about getting back in there. Then, if everything goes well I was hoping to get one in like, August, and then one more before the end of the year.”

Neal is now focusing full time on fighting and with a camp already in the books for Magny, Neal looks to get back in the win column. Neal takes on Magny May 8 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas for UFC on ESPN 24.