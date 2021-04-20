Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Augusto Sakai Set for June 5 Headliner

Two big boys will collide on June 5 when Jairzinho Rozenstruik faces Augusto Sakai in the main event.

As originally reported by Combate, both Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Augusto Sakai will have an opportunity to return to the win column when the two square off in June. This will be the second consecutive main event for both fighters.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik is currently the #6-ranked heavyweight in the world and has gone 5-2 thus far in the UFC. The 33-year-old holds wins over Andrei Arlovski, Alistair Overeem, and Junior dos Santos. With two wins over former UFC champions on his résumé, Rozenstruik will no doubt love to put the word “champion” next to his own name someday. Rozenstruik had a setback in achieving this goal in his last outing, which saw “Bigi Boy” on the losing end of a unanimous decision against Ciryl Gane in February. Come June, Rozenstruik will have an opportunity to get back on track against Sakai to avoid losing two consecutive times for the first time in his career.

29-year-old Augusto Sakai is also ranked inside the top 10 of the UFC’s heavyweight division at #9. Thus far in his three-year UFC run, Sakai has only tasted defeat one time, which was in his most recent outing against Alistair Overeem in September 2020. Some names Sakai has defeated are Andre Arlovski, Marcin Tybura, and Blagoy Ivanov. 11 of Sakai’s 15 career wins have come by KO/TKO, and 10 of Rozenstruik’s 11 wins have come by the same method. So odds are that somebody will be going to sleep when these two meet inside the Octagon, and it won’t be the fans.

With this main event now set, the current lineup for the June 5 Fight Night card is as follows:

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Augusto Sakai

Miguel Baeza vs. Santiago Ponizinibbio

Muslim Salikhov vs. Francisco Trinaldo

Marcin Tybura vs. Walt Harris

Tanner Boser vs. Ilir Latifi

Antonio Arroyo vs. Tom Breese

Manon Fiorot vs. Maryna Moroz

Sean Woodson vs. Youssef Zalal

Montana de la Rosa vs. Ariane Lipski

Maki Pitolo vs. Dusko Todorovic

Alessio Di Chirico vs. Roman Dolidze

Who do you predict will win this heavyweight main event between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Augusto Sakai?