Jake Paul Doubles Down On Callout Of “Fat Ass” Daniel Cormier

Jake Paul is not letting go of the sudden beef between him and Daniel Cormier or the idea of settling it in a boxing ring.

Yesterday, it was reported that Jake Paul had called out Daniel Cormier for a fight after Cormier took issue with a backstage confrontation between Tyron Woodley and Paul’s crew member J’Leon Love. One might have expected this to be another random trash-talking tweet from Paul that would be forgotten within about 24 hours. That could have been what was on track to happen until Daniel Cormier actually responded to the callout.

Cormier expressed that he has no interest in fighting Paul, who he said hasn’t earned the right to fight someone like him. He then suggested Paul fight someone like Tyron Woodley or Luke Rockhold instead.

The story doesn’t end there, folks, because Jake Paul is coming back after Cormier much harder than he did in his initial callout. Paul not only assures Cormier and the general public that he would lay a beating on the former UFC double champion, but he also believes that Cormier is guilty of being a fairweather friend and supporter of the fallen Ben Askren (transcription via Jed Meshew).

“So many fake motherf*****s in this generation,” Paul said on brother Logan Paul’s IMPAULSIVE podcast. “Daniel Cormier, (mimicking) ‘That’s my boy Ben, he’s gonna beat Jake, he pushed him in the face so he’s gonna win now, chirp, chirp, chirp.’ I knock him out and he’s on Twitter, ‘Ben, are you serious, bro, you went down like that? Ben are you kidding me? Ben, I can’t believe you did that to the MMA community.’ Shut the f*** up b****. I’ll beat the f*** out of your fat ass too, just like Stipe did. Cleveland s***. I swear to God, I’ll beat the f*** out of Daniel Cormier.”

Despite mocking Cormier’s body weight and his losses to former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic, Paul insists that he respects Cormier. Some of that respect dissipated, however, after DC’s tone changed after Ben Askren got knocked out on Saturday.

“I respect him, I think he’s great, he had an amazing career,” Paul said of Cormier. “I’m appreciative of what he’s done for the MMA community. But don’t switch up on your boy like that! It shows your true character. And by the way, I will fight him. Let’s run the pay-per-view.”

Jake Paul clearly isn’t backing down from the idea of fighting Daniel Cormier, and there is no evidence that he is joking one bit with this challenge. Regardless, aside from the fact that Cormier is a retired fighter who is now focused on his duties as an analyst, he is also quite heavier than Paul, as Paul’s taunts about DC’s body weight references. That said, there is not a realistic path to this fight ever being made. But don’t expect that to stop the brass YouTube personality from running his mouth and continuing to ruffle feathers inside the MMA community.

