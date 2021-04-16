Jake Paul Doubts Ben Askren Will Get Near Him, Predicts 1st Round KO

Jake Paul is expecting to make quick work of Ben Askren on Saturday night.

Paul, the YouTube star turned pro boxer, is set for his third professional fight in a highly-anticipated fight against Askren. In the lead-up to the fight, many have said the longer the fight goes the better it will be for the UFC veteran. However, Paul doesn’t think Askren will be able to get inside, as his distance control is much better.

“I don’t think Ben will be able to get near me,” Paul said to MMAJunkie. “My distance control is 10 times better than his. And if he does, he’s going to get busted up on the inside.

“That’s one thing we really worked on in this camp is my inside fighting game,” Paul continued. “He can come in, but he’s going to get cracked. If he wants to hold me, he’s just going to be losing by points.”

Throughout his entire career, Jake Paul has been calling his wins, and against Askren, he expects to earn a KO in the first round. The YouTube star also recently lost his longtime head of security, Shadow passed away from a heart attack. During his fight camp, Shadow told him he saw a KO at 2:28 of the first round, and Paul is gunning for that to come true.

“Early knockout for Shadow,” Paul said. “Shadow said it’s going to be 2:28 in the first round, and he said he had a vivid dream and he told me that the day before he passed away.”

If Jake Paul does get a first round KO against Askren, he will likely call out another MMA fighter. He has been vocal about wanting to fight Dillon Danis, Nate Diaz, and Conor McGregor among others.

