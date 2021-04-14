Jake Paul Emphatically Denies Sexual Assault Allegations In Statement

Jake Paul has released a statement categorically denying the sexual assault allegations made against him by Justine Paradise.

Earlier today, it was reported that Justine Paradise accused Jake Paul of sexual assault from an incident that allegedly occured in 2019. Paradise claims that Paul forced her to give oral sex to him in a brief experience that lasted approximately 30 seconds. Speaking on her YouTube channel, Paradise said, in part:

“Sex is very special and very important to me. Normally, everybody respects me when I don’t want to do sexual things, so I thought that it was fine if I went in his room. I thought it would be fine to kiss him, because I thought he would stop if I didn’t want to do anything else.”

Jake Paul wasted no time in issuing a response in which he emphatically denied Paradise’s allegations. Paul’s statement, in full, can be read below:

“Sexual assault accusations aren’t something that I or anyone should ever take lightly, but to be crystal clear, this claim made against me is 100 percent false,” Paul wrote. “Not only have I never had any sexual relationship with this individual but this claim is solely a manufactured accusation and a blatant attempt for attention during a highly visible fight week. Make no mistake, I plan on pursuing this defamation of character case to the fullest extent of the law. There are irreparable damages from these types of accusations and more importantly false allegations of this nature diminish those who have truly been victims of misconduct.

“Again this individual is directly using the attention from her social media posts and video to promote her adult content website and Amazon shopping list — designed for people to buy her gifts. These allegations come conveniently for her, almost two years after the alleged incident and the week of my fight (of course.)

“At the time of her story, I was in a relationship and as someone who was a momma’s boy growing up, I respect women and mothers more than anything. I most certainly have never laid a finger on a girl without their consent. I will fight this to the end to prove my innocence. This isn’t the first preposterous allegation made against me in my career and it most likely won’t be the last. As someone who has lived in the spotlight since the age of 16, dealing with liars, fake news and false accusations unfortunately is a part of this job. I won’t back down from it and years from now my character as individual will show and shine through these dark moments.”

Jake Paul will be boxing Ben Askren this Saturday in a pay-per-view event hosted by Triller.

Keep it locked on MMANews.com if any additional updates on this developing story become available.