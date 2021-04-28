Jake Paul Responds To Tyron Woodley’s Challenge

Jake Paul has responded to Tyron Woodley’s recent challenge to a boxing match.

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley recently challenged Jake Paul to a boxing match after Paul knocked out close friend Ben Askren on pay-per-view. In addition to wanting to avenge his buddy, he also wants to bring closure to a backstage confrontation he had with Paul’s team prior to the event. Woodley and Golden Gloves champion J’Leon Love had some words backstage before Paul interjected and decided to exchange some trash talk with Woodley as well.

Now that Paul is currently without an opponent and seems to be sticking with MMA as his primary market for competition, Woodley felt that no one made more sense than him to be next. In a recent interview with ESPN, Paul responded to Woodley’s challenge and seemed to agree about this fight having intrigue for many of the reasons already detailed.

“It’s definitely interesting,” Paul said. “He’s a great striker. And he was in Ben’s corner for the fight and had a lot to say in the locker room. So I think he would be a good opponent. I think Nate Diaz would be a good opponent. I think Conor McGregor would be a good opponent.”

Jake Paul Looking For A Bigger Challenge Next Time Out

Image Credit: Triller Fight Club

Of the three names he mentioned, Paul stated that if he could choose one ideal opponent next, it would be Nate Diaz. The reason for this being that he feels beating Diaz would lead to a natural segue into the fight against Conor McGregor he’s been chasing. Whoever it is Paul ultimately faces next, he’d like for it to be a step up in competition.

“Again, I want to continue to challenge myself,” Paul said. “That’s what every fighter in their career does. They continue to grow and grow and grow and fight harder competition. Everyone, after I beat Ben, wants me to fight the best fighter in the world. But that’s not how this fight game works. You build up your experience and you match up with people who are at the equal skill level as you.”

If Paul is true to his word, that opponent will not be someone with striking skills that are commensurate to Ben Askren’s. Sorry, Dillon Danis.

“The next text for me is go up against a real striker,” Paul said. “And we’ll see who that ends up being.”

