Jake Paul Sends A Message To People Doubting Him Ahead Of Ben Askren Fight

Jake Paul is extremely confident ahead of his April 17 boxing match against Ben Askren.

Paul, the brash YouTuber, is set for his third professional boxing fight as he battles former UFC welterweight and ONE Championship and Bellator champion. It’s a fascinating fight that’s caught the attention of the combat sports world. If Paul wins, it cements his case as a legit fighter, but many are doubting him as they believe he will gas out which Paul doesn’t understand.

“I think it’s hilarious,” Paul told True Geordie. “Again, I have the ace up my sleeve and these guys don’t know what I’m capable of. They don’t know how hard I can hit.

“Sure, Ben has a great chin, he’s been hit by Robbie Lawler a couple of times but this guy is coming off of a knockout, coming off of a loss and to sit here and think that this old guy Ben Askren,” Paul continued. “For people to say he has better cardio than me or that I’m gonna get tired is absolutely hilarious. Ben Askren can’t work as hard as me in one practice. My one practice is harder than his whole entire training camp.”

Ahead of the fight, many believe the longer the fight goes the better Askren will do. However, Jake Paul is confident he will be too much for the UFC veteran as he will land heavy shots and eventually put him away and shut everyone up.

“I believe he’s gonna be tough but at the end of the day this is boxing and he can’t take me down after I start cracking him,” Paul said. “He can try and come in and clinch me, he can try and hold on but he’s gonna get warned for that right off the bat. You can’t just hold onto people in boxing. It’s a very different sport than MMA and anyone who truly understands both sports should understand that… Actions speak louder than words and I’m just gonna prove it to people… You guys are in for a rude awakening. You’re gonna see.”

If Paul does end up beating Askren, there is no question he will call out the likes of Dillon Danis, Conor McGregor and others.

