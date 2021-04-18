Jake Paul Shares Evidence That He Beat Up Mike Perry; Perry Responds

Jake Paul has submitted evidence that he has beaten up “Platinum” Mike Perry in a sparring session.

Coming off a KO win over Ben Askren last night, Jake Paul has been riding high and enjoying his victory lap. Many of his detractors are challenging Paul to back up his tough talk by outboxing an MMA fighter who has more pronounced striking skills than the grappling-based Askren. But according to Paul, he already has.

“Platinum” Mike Perry is known to be primarily a striker. Moreover, he has competed in boxing before (albeit only one time in a losing effort). So if, hypothetically, Jake Paul were to outbox Perry, then he would have met the criteria put forth by a large segment of the public. After Dustin Poirier suggested that Paul box Mike Perry next, Paul revealed that he already has in a sparring session and provided proof that there is nothing “hypothetical” about him demonstrating his boxing superiority to Perry.

He was light work



In his own words “you kicked my ass”



I want to see Jake Paul vs. Dustin Prober https://t.co/SnkbdjidMb pic.twitter.com/QXk9hjYGQ5 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 18, 2021

Mike Perry Issues A Response To Jake Paul’s Video

In the video shared by Paul, Perry can be heard clearly saying “You kicked my ass” to Paul after both men had visibly finished wrapping up a sparring session. After the release of the video, Perry took to Twitter and did not seem to outright deny Paul’s account. He did, however, add a little extra context behind the video and implied that he did better than his own “kicked my ass” comment let on.

I was asking @jakepaul and his team to help me be great. We sparred 6 rounds. The 5th and the 6th rounds were my best rounds. He caught me at first then I made the adjustments. Showed up to spar just me my girl and my baby. — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) April 18, 2021

“I was asking @jakepaul and his team to help me be great. We sparred 6 rounds. The 5th and the 6th rounds were my best rounds. He caught me at first then I made the adjustments. Showed up to spar just me my girl and my baby,” Perry wrote.

It’s unclear when exactly the sparring session took place, but after losing to Daniel Rodriguez last week, Perry did use the phrase, “I used to be great” in his post-fight statement. Based on the similarity of the language in those remarks to that found in his response to Jake Paul, it’s possible the sparring session took place over the past week. Ironically, even though Perry sparred with Paul, he recently made headlines by lamenting the fact that Ben Askren would be receiving a career-high payday for yesterday’s gimmick fight.

