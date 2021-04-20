Jake Paul Teases Dana White Over $1M Bet After Ben Askren Knockout

Following Triller’s Fight Club boxing match, Youtube-star-turned-boxer Jake Paul knocked Ben Askren out and is taunting UFC president Dana White for making a million-dollar wager that he would lose.

Weeks before the boxing match between Paul and Askren, White was on the Youtube video podcast “Hot Boxin’ With Mike Tyson” and was adamant about betting $1 million that Paul would not be able to knock out the former Olympian, Bellator, and ONE champion. By the end of the night, the rising pro boxer capitalized on a big moment and secured another vicious knockout victory.

With so much anticipation and mystery surrounding the bout, the young Youtube star exceeded the expectations of many, and especially MMA fighters. Right out the gate, it was clear Askren did not come in the type of fight shape that Paul was in.

Jake Paul Taunts Dana White

After all the action went down, Jake Paul took a stab at UFC President Dana White in a lighthearted Twitter post. “What should I buy with @danawhite’s $1m? Jake Paul posted. I’m thinking a Porsche 918 Spyder”

What should I buy with @danawhite’s $1m?



I’m thinking a Porsche 918 Spyder🧐 pic.twitter.com/XVUUQuaKFE — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 18, 2021

After all, it’s pretty well-known that White is a gambling man, so perhaps Jake Paul might actually collect on this wager. However, it’s clear at this point that the young upstart understands the business side of things in the fight game.

Since he pushed and sold the fight to such a visceral degree, it’s most apropos that he enjoys the fruits of his labor. Granted, Paul only has three professional fights, but his hands have looked stellar, and the Youtube star is well on his way to becoming the next big player in the boxing world.

Do you think Jake Paul will get his $1 million dollars from Dana White or was it just to help sell the fight? Let us know what you think below!