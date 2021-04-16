Jake Paul Predicts He’ll Box McGregor Within Next Two Years

Jake Paul is heading into his second boxing match but already has his sights set on Conor McGregor.

Jake Paul has done a good job of attacking MMA fighters and lining them up to fight. Since he started his boxing career he has had many UFC fighters looking to step into the squared circle with him. Next on Paul’s list is Ben Askren who he will be facing this Saturday night. Even though Paul is just getting started in his boxing journey, he is having a good time messing with the MMA community.

“I’m just having fun and trolling,” Paul told media via MMA Fighting. “I’ve sort of purposefully pitting the MMA community against me so they tune into this fight. It worked.”

Paul’s brother Logan was linked to a boxing match against Floyd Mayweather. That will be a very big fight for the Youtuber when it happens and Jake is looking for a big fight himself. Paul thinks that a bout between himself and Conor McGregor could be happening soon.

“I think we both are on a road to each other,” Paul said about facing McGregor. “He wants another boxing fight. He wants to fight Manny Pacquiao. He would get toasted. He just keeps on taking L’s. So I think him fighting me would not only be his money fight, but it would technically be the easiest challenge, right? Fighting Jake Paul would probably be easier than fighting Manny Pacquiao and it would be just as big. I think we’re a lot closer to a Jake Paul-Conor McGregor fight than anyone thinks. I think it could happen in the next 24 months.”

McGregor of course has experience in boxing when he fought Mayweather back in 2017. Since that bout, he has been focused on MMA but with the Paul brothers becoming more popular and getting more experience in the boxing world a fight against McGregor would make sense. With the two of them having similar boxing experiences, Paul and McGregor could be a likely matchup and it would mean big money for all involved.

Would you be interested in watching a boxing match between Conor McGregor and Jake Paul?