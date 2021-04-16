James Gallagher is Off of Bellator 258

James Gallagher is out of his bout with Patrick Mix for Bellator 258.

MMA Junkie broke the news Friday before Bellator 257 that the bantamweight had to withdraw for undisclosed reasons. Gallagher has had fights fall through in the past due to injury but when looking at booking events during the COVID-19 pandemic, it could be any number of reasons.

Mix, of course, unhappy about the fight not happening is now waiting for a replacement opponent, in the meantime, the report also said that a match between Paticky “Pitbull” Freire and Peter Queally could be moved to the main card once finalized.

Before Bellator began their run on SHOWTIME, card changes happened just before their first date in April due to travel issues so hopefully, that is the case for Gallagher. However, the 24-year-old fighter will now have two fights canceled due to injury. In this current era of Bellator, where rankings are now being used, missing a chance to fight hurts all parties involved.

Mix, is currently ranked number two in Bellator MMA’s official rankings, and Gallagher, number five. Mix went 13 straight pro fights in his MMA career before losing to the current champion, Juan Archuleta at Bellator 246 for the then-vacant bantamweight title. Gallagher is currently 10-1 with his only loss to Ricky Bandajeas in 2017. His most recent win was against Cal Ellenor, a fight canceled twice before it could finally happen.

The main event of Bellator 258 is Archuleta against Sergio Pettis and Mix probably would like another shot at the title, especially having already faced the champion. Gallagher, and all the other ranked bantamweights are under Mix so whoever Bellator finds to fill in, could have a chance at getting closer to bantamweight gold.

What do you think is the reason for Gallagher’s cancellation?