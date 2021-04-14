Jan Blachowicz To Defend Light Heavyweight Title At UFC 266 Against Glover Teixeira

Jan Blachowicz will look to defend his light heavyweight title for the second time when he battles Glover Teixeira on September 4 at UFC 266.

UFC president, Dana White told ESPN the news, with the location and venue of the fight not announced as of yet.

Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira was the fight to make after the Polish champ defended his belt last time out. The Brazilian is on a lengthy winning streak and at 41-years-old, this is likely Teixeira’s last title shot.

Blachowicz also said this is the fight he wanted after his UFC 259 win over Adesanya. He also believes he is much better than the challenger everywhere.

“He has good boxing but he uses it to get close to you and takes you down. In this fight, I will be the guy who wants to fight standing and he will try and take me down,” Blachowicz said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “My jiu-jitsu is good, even better than what he has so if he tries to take me down it is not going to be easy to submit me. He will have to be careful, maybe I try and take him down. In every part of the game, I am better.”

Jan Blachowicz (28-8) is on a five-fight winning streak and is a 9-1 in his last 10. Last time out, he defended his belt for the first time as he used his wrestling to earn a decision win over Adesanya. To win the vacant title, he scored a second-round TKO win over Dominick Reyes. He also holds notable wins over Corey Anderson, Luke Rockhold, and Jared Cannonier among others.

Glover Teixeira (32-7) is also on a five-fight winning streak and is coming off a submission win over Thiago Santos last time out. Before that, he TKO’d Anthony Smith in a dominant performance. The Brazilian fought for UFC gold once and lost a decision to Jon Jones at UFC 172 in 2014.

