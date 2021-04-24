Jon Jones Refutes Dana White’s Claim That He Requested $30 Million

Jon Jones has issued a response to Dana White‘s claim that he requested $30 million to fight Francis Ngannou, with the light heavyweight great denying this account of the negotiations.

We do not know what stage of negotiations Jon Jones and the UFC were in regarding a megafight between Jones and UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou. From what we do know, however, it appears that those negotiations are at an indefinite pause after Dana White has doubled down on Derrick Lewis being next in line to fight Ngannou. The reason? He claims Jon Jones requested $30 million to fight Ngannou, an amount the UFC boss deems unreasonable.

“In his deal, he’s talking he wants $30 million guaranteed,” White told The Bill Simmons Podcast. “The way that this works is, these guys all share in the pay-per-view. … He will share in the profits of the fight. That’s how it works. That’s how you run a business, and you don’t go broke.”

As predicted, Jon Jones has taken to his go-to forum of Twitter to address White’s claim.

I never discussed wanting 30 million with you or Hunter @danawhite just wondering where you heard that number? Is someone speaking with you on my behalf or… — BONY (@JonnyBones) April 23, 2021

Maybe one of these days we’ll be able to bring you some good news about the Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou talks. Unfortunately, that day is not today.

What do you make of Dana White saying Jon Jones asked for $30 million and Jones immediately denying it?