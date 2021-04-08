Jorge Masvidal Guarantees Rematch With Nate Diaz Will Happen

Jorge Masvidal remains certain that he and Nate Diaz will eventually meet again inside the UFC Octagon despite past negotiation hurdles.

UFC 244 was one of the biggest pay-per-views the sport has ever produced. It featured Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal vying for the chance to be crowned the inaugural and only BMF champion in UFC history. Despite its financial success, there was one sore spot for the event. After delivering three rounds of high-impact scrapping that strongly favored Masvidal, the fight ended via doctor’s stoppage between rounds due to a cut above Diaz’s eye. Diaz appeared to be ready for more action, and the fans certainly were as well.

Having a fight intended to crown the “baddest motherfucker” end in such a fashion was hard to swallow for some, even including the winner of the fight, Jorge Masvidal. It is because the fight ended in this fashion that Masvidal promised Diaz that they would have a rematch.

Masvidal & Diaz Place Blame On One Another

Over a year has passed since that promise, and the only fight that has taken place between the two since then was Masvidal challenging Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title at UFC 251, which he will do again later this month at UFC 261. Asked about why we are still yet to see this BMF rematch booked, “Gamebred” put the blame squarely on the Stockton bad boy.

“He couldn’t come to terms with the UFC, this and that, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah. I don’t know. I don’t know what goes on on his side. We tried to make that fight happen,” Masvidal said in a recent ESPN interview. “My camp was talking to his camp. It didn’t happen. I don’t know what the exact logistics are: he didn’t like the date, maybe he thought about it even more and he’s like, ‘This guy’s gonna destroy my face again.’ And maybe he wants to have a modeling career or something. I don’t know.”

When speaking on this topic recently, Nate Diaz had a different version of why the fight didn’t materialize. He stated that Masvidal and his team “went their own way” and did their own thing. Diaz’s determination was that this behavior was “whack,” prompting him to opt to pursue “bigger and better” things. Masvidal’s version of events contradicts this account, but he believes it won’t matter in the long run. Because when all is said and done, he is a man of his word and so a rematch between these two BMFs is a certainty to happen at some point.

“I told him I’d run it back, so you can believe that,” Masvidal said. “We’re running it back. I don’t know when it’s gonna happen, if it’s gonna be this year or the next fight right after this, I don’t know. But guaranteed we’re running it back at some point. As long as he says yes, I am more than willing to break his face, his ribs, and his spirit again.”

Do you want to see a rematch between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz?