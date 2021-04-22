Jorge Masvidal Responds To Kamaru Usman Calling Him A Journeyman

Jorge Masvidal has every intention of showing Kamaru just how different his levels are come Saturday night.

If one fighter refers to another fighter as a “journeyman,” that typically is regarded as an insult under specific contexts or, at best, a neutral assessment of the evaluated fighter’s career and/or skill set. Whenever Kamaru Usman refers to Jorge Masvidal as a journeyman, it’s easy to come across as the former, even though he has insisted it’s the latter.

Ultimately, Usman has argued that Masvidal is a good fighter and a “journeyman,” which the champion defines as someone who has been able to consistently find success in various promotions. Others view the term as meaning a fighter who is mediocre. One thing everyone can agree on is that “journeymen” are not considered to be elite.

As Usman himself has repeatedly stated, there are levels to MMA, and Usman considers himself to be a level above Masvidal. “Gamebred” begs to differ and says that it will be him demonstrating the difference between good and elite come Saturday night.

“I’ll tell you one thing so you can right away dissect that statement,” Masvidal began in a Yahoo Sports interview when asked about Usman’s “journeyman” comments. “If Kamaru takes a fight against me on six days’ notice with 20 pounds to cut, I finish him in the first or second round. That’s a great fighter. He doesn’t go to a decision with me, and (he) fuckin’ knows that. That’s why he was hugging me for dear life.

Kamaru Usman Controls Jorge Masvidal Against The Cage At UFC 251

“Was I a great fighter that night? Nope, I was not a great fighter that night. Will I be a great fighter on April 24 and show the vast difference between me and ‘Hug Every Man That I’ve Ever Seen’ Kamaru Usman? Yeah. I’m gonna show the world the difference between good and great.”

Kamaru Usman has addressed the criticism of his victory by stating that Jorge Masvidal essentially chose to stay up against the fence because he did not want it badly enough. When you consider this difference of opinion and nearly everything else discussed by these two competitors, there seem to be very few things Masvidal and Usman agree on. There is one thing they do agree on, though: There will be a finish in the UFC 261 main event. Naturally, they disagree on who will be the one getting finished.

Do you think Jorge Masvidal is a “journeyman?”