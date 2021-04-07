Jorge Masvidal Vows To Have Trilogy Fight With Usman After UFC 261

Jorge Masvidal is already looking forward to the trilogy fight with Kamaru Usman after he beats him at UFC 261.

Jorge Masvidal is in training for his second title fight in the last 12 months. The first time was against Kamaru Usman on just three week’s notice. Now that Masvidal has a second chance to take on Usman with a full camp, he is confident in his abilities. He is so confident that he is already thinking about a possible third fight with Usman after his UFC 261 win in Florida.

“When I win the rematch, we definitely will go for the trilogy because I will not go down in history 1-1 with this individual,” Masvidal told MMAJUnkie.com. “It’s just not going to happen.”

Masvidal has been campaigning for this rematch ever since he lost on Fight Island at UFC 251. His personality and recent fight history have made him very popular to fight fans and this draw helped him secure the rematch. Masvidal had even been campaigning for this fight to take place in Florida in front of his home crowd, a wish that has been granted by the UFC. Realizing his dream of winning the welterweight title in front of his Florida fans is something that is at the front of his mind just a few weeks out from the fight.

“What’s it going to feel like to win that belt?” Masvidal said. “Everything. Everything I’ve put into this sport. I’m going to get the type of sleep I want at night when I have that belt, so, let’s go. Let’s find out.”

Despite Masvidal’s plans, Usman will not lay down that easy. The champion is on a 17 fight win streak. He has never been defeated inside the UFC Octagon and does not ever plan to be. Of his last three title defenses the only one to have gone the distance was that against Masvidal, and on three weeks preparation, that bodes well for Masvidal in the rematch.

How do you think takes home the belt on April 24 at UFC 261, Kamaru Usman or Jorge Masvidal?