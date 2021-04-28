Usman Believes Fight Against Khabib Would Be Biggest in UFC History

Kamaru Usman knows if he were to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov, it would be one of the biggest bouts in UFC history.

Both Usman and Nurmagomedov are/were dominant champions and considered two of the best of all time. However, the lightweight champion Nurmagomedov recently retired, plus he and Usman share a strong personal relationship, so the odds of the fight ever happening are slim to none.

“It absolutely would be the biggest fight in UFC history. But the problem is, it wouldn’t happen. That’s just hypothetical,” Usman said to TMZ Sports. “I’ve lost faith in this one as well. I think you have more of a chance of making Kamaru Usman and Georges St-Pierre happen before Kamaru Usman and Khabib Nurmagomedov. That one just won’t happen.

“I don’t think there’s a lot of people in this line saying, ‘We want this guy.’ There’s not a lot of people. More power to Georges. Georges is doing wonderful things, amazing things,” Usman continued. “I’m impressed, I’m so happy for him. Right now, I’m just blessed to be in this time and to really be maximizing my potential and taking it in full stride. I’m blessed and I’m thankful, but these guys need to worry, because if you give me adequate time, these guys will be hurt.”

There is no question a super fight between Nurmagomedov and Usman would’ve been massive. The fight would’ve taken place at welterweight with “The Eagle” looking to become a champ-champ while Usman would look to be the first person to defeat the Dagestani native.

Although it’s unlikely it would’ve been the biggest fight in UFC history, as McGregor vs. Nurmagomedov is hard to beat, it would be a massive event. It’s an intriguing matchup between two high-level wrestlers, and for Nurmagomedov, a fight with Usman would easily be the toughest test of his career. The scrap would also be a legacy-defining one as the winner would only cement their case as being one of the best ever.

However, as Usman says, due to Nurmagomedov retiring, it’s uncertain the fight will ever happen as it doesn’t seem likely that he will return.

