Kamaru Usman Shares The Only Way Masvidal Will Last Five Rounds

There is a welterweight title showdown fast approaching as champion Kamaru Usman gets ready for a rematch with Jorge Masvidal. These two were matched up once before, back in February Masvidal stepped up on just one week’s notice to take on Usman at UFC 251. That fight went five rounds and Usman walked out with the belt still intact around his waist. In the rematch, Usman is ready for another five-round battle with Masvidal, even though he recently promised to finish Masvidal this time around.

“I always want to make a statement,” Usman said. “Going 25 (minutes), that’s up to him. That’s if he did his homework properly and he came as prepared as he possibly could, then he might be able to drag this thing on for 25. But I’m at the point where I’m having fun and come April 24, I’m looking to have fun again as I did Feb. 13.”

There is no love lost between these two in the time between the last fight and now. Masvidal and Usman have been more than eager to step back in the cage together and settle the score finally with full, healthy camps for both.

Usman Willing To Fight Two More Times This Year After UFC 261

This is a very important fight for Usman who has not lost in eight years. He believes he could fight a few more times this year but only if his body holds up.

“At this rate, God willing, and if I’m blessed with the ability,” Usman said. “I could get two more in, and right now that’s three in nine months. I could possibly get two more in, but we’ll see how the body holds up. I’ve put a lot of wear and tear on my body, especially the way that I prepare for these fights, because it doesn’t matter if I’m fighting just a striker, I’m still going to wrestle.”

