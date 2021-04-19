Kelvin Gastelum Puts Out Statement To Fans Following Loss To Robert Whittaker

Kelvin Gastelum has released a statement to fans following his UFC Vegas 24 loss to Robert Whittaker.

Kelvin Gastelum took on Robert Whittaker in the main event of the UFC Vegas 24 event on just a few week’s notice. Gastelum has been circling around in the top ten of the middleweight division since he made the jump back up in weight. He tried to jump the line by taking on the former champion on short notice, but unfortunately, the bout didn’t go his way.

After the unanimous decision loss on Saturday night, Gastelum took to social media to thank his fans and release a statement.

“Came up short tonight. Appreciate everyone’s support,” Gastelum wrote. “I’m gonna go back and make sure that doesn’t happen next time! Still…. #OnAMissionForGold.”

“On a mission for gold” is Gastelum’s catchphrase and a motto he lives by. Since his interim title shot against Israel Adesanya, Gastelum has been trying to get to the rematch and finally hold the UFC middleweight belt. However, since that loss to Adesanya back in 2019, he has only won one fight out of three. In that time he has faced some of the best the UFC has to offer including Darren Till and Jack Hermansson.

Gastelum was hoping for a title shot off of his potential win over Whittaker, instead, it may be Whittaker who is rewarded with a rematch with the champion. Whittaker is now on a three-fight winning streak and showed some of his best skills in the win over Gastelum.

What is next for Kelvin Gastelum?