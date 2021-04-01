Kevin Holland Officially Replaces Darren Till To Face Marvin Vettori April 10

Kevin Holland’s offer to step up and face Marvin Vettori on short notice has been accepted.

First reported by Nolan King after it was revealed on the Team Vettori podcast, Kevin Holland’s management has confirmed that Holland vs. Vettori will headline the April 10 card on ABC. This gives both fighters slightly over one week’s notice to make the proper adjustments, including Holland who just competed two weeks ago.

In that performance, Kevin Holland was dominated by Derek Brunson, mostly in the wrestling department. The fight’s negative progression for Holland did not prevent him from staying true to his name and running his mouth the entire bout. This resulted in him receiving wide criticism, including Dana White determining that Holland had suffered a mental breakdown mid-fight. Holland will have a chance at redemption much quicker than most people are fortunate to get when he is again placed in the main event against another top-10 middleweight in Marvin Vettori.

Marvin Vettori, of course, had his heart set on facing Darren Till as a way to position himself near the top of the middleweight contender ladder. Till is currently ranked #5 and Holland at #10, so there is a wide difference between the two opportunities for Vettori. Vettori is on a four-fight winning streak, though, so a fifth consecutive victory could still put him within striking distance of punching his ticket to an Israel Adesanya rematch.

With the new main event now secure, the updated UFC on ABC 2 card is as follows:

Marvin Vettori vs. Kevin Holland

Arnold Allen vs. Sodiq Yusuff

Nina Ansaroff vs. Mackenzie Dern

Mike Perry vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Jim Miller vs. Joe Solecki

Jarjis Danho vs. Yorgan De Castro

Mateusz Gamrot vs. Scott Holtzman

Jordan Griffin vs. Luis Saldana

Hunter Azure vs. Jack Shore

Impa Kasanganay vs. Sasha Palatnikov

Ignacio Bahamondes vs. John Makdessi

Norma Dumont vs. Bea Malecki

William Knight vs. Da Un Jung

Sam Alvey vs. Zak Cummings

Will Kevin Holland get his redemption when he steps in to face Marvin Vettori on April 10?