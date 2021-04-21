Khamzat Chimaev Looks To Prove He’s The Tyson & Ali Of MMA

Khamzat Chimaev is prepared to resume smashing everyone placed in front of him until he has proven to the world that he is a generational talent.

Self-confidence is not something that 2020 breakout star Khamzat Chimaev is lacking. This man who has yet to come close to defeat in his young MMA career seems to believe there is nothing he cannot conquer. This towering level of confidence has not brought about any humbling consequences inside the Octagon yet. On the contrary, it is surely a big component of his success. Outside the cage is a different story, however, as Chimaev’s lengthy layoff due to COVID complications were brought about by his own stubbornness.

In an ESPN interview released Tuesday, Khamzat Chimaev admitted to what had already been stated by UFC President Dana White as well as Chimaev’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, which is that he refused to follow doctor’s orders and take it easy when he should have been recovering. Chimaev admits to going behind his manager’s back to have full-go sparring sessions that resulted in him coughing up blood and having setbacks to his health that brought him to the brink of retirement. Fortunately, after finally listening to medical advice and undergoing an operation, Chimaev is ready to get back to doing what he does best: unrelenting smashing.

“After when I feel better, I start to feel something here (points to throat),” Chimaev said. “You know, like, bad. They check it, the doctor said to me, ‘We have to do operation, you’re going to feel much better after that…

Khamzat Chimaev & His Weapons Of Smash Destruction. Credit: Getty Images

“I feel better in my head also. I was too angry to do something. I didn’t know what we’re gonna do. I was close to doing somethings like, ‘yes, no, yes, no’ but because I was still sick two months… Now I feel good. Now smash back, surprise surprise.”

Now that Chimaev’s return has been confirmed, he is ready to prove that his hype is well warranted. As is often the case with heavily hyped fighters who are yet to defeat top-ranked opponents, Chimaev has been met with many doubters. Before it’s all said and done, Borz is eager to join the ranks of generational legends like Mike Tyson and Muhammad Ali and, in so doing, silence the skeptics.

“I think it’s right because I only did three UFC fights,” Chimaev said. “I didn’t show who I am. The people still talk like, he beat (expletive) guys, something like that. That makes me inside somewhere like, now I have to show to these people who I am. To smash everybody, to take my belt, and show these guys who is the best in the world. I mean, ‘MMA Mike Tyson.’ I mean, ‘MMA Muhammad Ali.’ I’m gonna show it to everybody.”

Khamzat Chimaev is targeting a return date this summer, most likely in the month of August.

What do you think the ceiling of Khamzat Chimaev’s potential is based on what you have seen from him thus far?