Leon Edwards Warns Nate Diaz About Underestimating Him

Leon Edwards doesn’t think that Nate Diaz should be overlooking his fighting ability prior to their matchup.

Leon Edwards is matchup up with Nate Diaz for a historic five-round non-title co-main event at UFC 262. This is a huge opportunity for Edwards who has had a slow couple of years, with being absent from competition and some unfortunate events. Now being matched with Diaz in a prime spot of a huge Pay-Per-view event, Edwards sends a warning to his opponent, not to underestimate him. Edwards spoke to ESPN about this.

“If he (Nate Diaz) is, then it’s going to be a bad night for him, you know,” Edwards replied when asked if Diaz was underestimating him (via LowKickMMA). “I don’t know — let’s see, I don’t really care if he is or not, it doesn’t make a difference. Once the cage is locked, then we’re going to find out.“

Edwards is aiming to put himself in title contention with a win over Diaz. His last bout against Belal Muhammad had ended early after an unintentional eye poke by Edwards. Although many believed he should rematch Muhammad, instead the UFC offered up Diaz, and that is a much bigger fight for Edwards. Even though Diaz is not a top-ranked guy, his name holds clout and a win over him should set up big things.

“I feel good, my last four fights have been main events,” Edwards said. “We’re preparing for main events for the last two years, so it’s perfect for me. My style is — I can move my style to a five-round fight, you know. I feel good about the five-rounds, and (it’s) just longer punishment for Nate than anything, you know, that’s it.“

This fight could also be setting up Diaz for possible title aspirations. He hasn’t fought since his UFC 244 loss to Jorge Masvidal. Although he was briefly linked to a lightweight return, it seems welterweight is the fit for now. Whatever the outcome, this fight will be a contender for Fight of the Night honors.

Who do you think takes the UFC 262 co-main event between Nate Diaz and Leon Edwards?