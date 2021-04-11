Mahomes, Kelce, & Hill Accept Julian Marquez’s Challenge

Julian Marquez has now gone 2 for 2 from the field on his post-fight callouts, and he now has three top-level professional football players ready to take him on.

After defeating Maki Pitolo at UFC 258, UFC middleweight Julian Marquez made quite the unique post-fight callout, only it wasn’t a fight he was calling for, but a companion. The hairy Missourian proposed to pop superstar Miley Cyrus to be his valentine, and much to the surprise of the entire MMA community, he actually received a response!

Shave an MC into your chest hair and I am YOURS ❤️ Happy VDay and Congrats my love! — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) February 14, 2021

Cyrus agreed to be his valentine on the condition that he shave the initials “MC” into his chest hair. Marquez decided to play hardball and counteroffer that Cyrus get a “Cuban Missile Crisis” henna tattoo above her stomach, Tupac style. The consensus from most social spectators was that he blew it right then and there, but the fact remains that he did receive a reply and a conditional yes for the callout.

Julian Marquez Makes Another Hail Mary Callout

Two months later, Marquez is back at it again with a second unconventional callout after another submission victory. After defeating Sam Alvey via rear-naked choke to win his second straight fight, Marquez would now make an inter-sport challenge to three members of the Kansas City Chiefs to determine who really runs Kansas City.

“First and foremost, I am the entertainment you pay to see, but ABC gave it to you for free,” Marquez began in his post-fight interview. “So now, I have a callout to give out to everyone from Kansas City. See, this is the thing. You guys know I’m the baddest man from Kansas City, the baddest middleweight in Missouri…

“So Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, I challenge you guys to a badminton or pickleball competition straight up. If you guys want to see who the pound-for-pound champ is of Kansas City, you’re coming after me. This magnificent beard tops all of what you guys have to bring.”

Surprisingly, all three members of the Chiefs responded to Marquez and accepted his challenge!

“We can settle ALL this up at Chicken n Pickle!! LFG!!!,” Kelce wrote enthusiastically.

“Need a couple weeks but Im always down for a challenge,” the star QB chimed in.

“I’m down,” Tyreek Hill said simply.

This time, the responses to Marquez’s callouts do not seem to be conditional, so we’ll soon be finding out just who really is the baddest Missourian alive by way of a ruthless game of badminton….or pickleball.

What do you make of Julian Marquez’s callout of the Kansas City Chiefs and their response?