Marvin Vettori Makes Case For #1 Contender Status After UFC On ABC 2

Marvin Vettori believes he will be the number one contender at middleweight after his UFC on ABC 2 main event fight against Kevin Holland.

Originally, Vettori was set to fight Darren Till in what would’ve been a crucial fight for the division. The winner could’ve gotten a title shot or been a win away. Yet, the Englishman was forced out of the fight with a broken collarbone, and because of that Vettori believes he’s the number one contender.

“I’m next because these guys can’t make it, man,” Vettori said at media day (via MMAJunkie). “Like, by default I need to take their spot. You’re not there to defend your spot. You’re not there to defend anything. Like you’ve got that pen on that table. If you’re not there and you’re supposed to be there to defend that pen, and I’m coming, I’m taking the pen. You’re not there to defend it.”

Marvin Vettori (Photo: Chris Unger/Zuffa)

Although many may think Robert Whittaker is the number one contender, he still needs to beat Kelvin Gastelum. The Italian has also been active and taking short notice fights and opponent changes to climb up the middleweight ranks.

Even though Holland is not a top-five opponent, Vettori is certain with a stoppage win, it would make him the number one contender. Especially after seeing Derek Brunson skyrocket up the ranks after beating him three weeks ago.

“At the end of the day, I think it’s more about the performance that I’m going to put on than the opponent,” Vetori said. “Like Derek Brunson got pushed up so high in the rankings by beating this guy in like not even in a great way, so I go out and I do me, and you know I’m going to be right there next in line, I think.”

Do you think Marvin Vettori is the number one contender?