Marvin Vettori Dominates Kevin Holland At UFC on ABC 2

Kevin Holland vs. Marvin Vettori delivered in the best way possible, a good fight.

The two fighters met in a bout on Saturday night (April 10, 2021) at the UFC on ABC 2 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility. The fight started out with Vettori getting kicked in the nuts.

As the first round went on, Marvin worked him over in the clinch with some shots and got a takedown late in the round only for Holland to get back to his feet. Vettori dominated the second round as he scored a takedown and did some serious damage to the left eye of Holland. The later rounds saw the same as Holland had nothing to defend the takedowns, but did manage to mostly get back to his feet. Vettori walked away with the decision win.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

"This is fun right?" @Trailblaze2Top exchanging some words in the last moments of RD 3. #UFCVegas23 pic.twitter.com/TOTlIvTacy — UFC (@ufc) April 10, 2021

Vettori had gone 4-1-1 in his last six fights with a majority draw against Omari Akhmedov at UFC 219, a split decision loss to Israel Adesanya in April 2019 before rattling off two straight decision wins over Cezar Ferreria and Andrew Sanchez in 2019. His previous fights saw him get a submission win over Karl Roberson at the UFC on ESPN 10 event and then a decision win over Jack Hermansson at UFC Vegas 16.

Holland was fresh off a loss to Derek Brunson via unanimous decision at the UFC Vegas 22 event. He entered this previous fight with 8 wins and 2 losses in his UFC career including his latest winning streak, which is 5 straight, with notable victories over Anthony Hernandez, Joaquin Buckley, Darren Stewart, Charlie Ontiveros, and Ronaldo Souza.

