Marvin Vettori Doubles Down On #1 Contender Status After UFC on ABC 2 Win

Marvin Vettori has made it clear he deserves the next middleweight title shot.

In the lead-up to his UFC on ABC 2 main event against Kevin Holland, Vettori said with a win he wanted a title shot. He believed he was already the number one contender after Darren Till pulled out. Although he didn’t get a stoppage win over Holland, he earned a dominant decision and believes that was enough to get a title shot.

“Listen, I’m not too happy with what I did in there,” Vettori said during his post-fight interview. “I wanted to finish this guy and I wasn’t able to but it was a dominant win. I’m not the happiest right now but I keep winning, I keep progressing and I do it dominantly.

“I want Adesanya next. October, I want to fight him,” Vettori continued. “I think I deserve it. I have the longest win streak right now. I put on winning performances. Dominant performances. I want this title.”

Marvin Vettori, Israel Adesanya

It shouldn’t be a surprise to see Marvin Vettori call out Israel Adesanya as ever since they fought in 2018 and “The Last Stylebender” winning a split decision, Vettori has wanted to run things back. He also has made it clear he would finish Adesanya if he got the rematch.

Although Vettori believes he’s the number one contender, there is a key middleweight fight this Saturday as Robert Whittaker battles Kelvin Gastelum. If Whittaker has an impressive win, it’s likely he would be next in line and earn a rematch with Adesanya, but the Italian still makes it known he thinks he’s the number one contender.

Vettori is on a five-fight winning streak and has earned his shot at a rematch, but whether or not he will be next is still uncertain.

Do you think Marvin Vettori is the number one contender at middleweight?