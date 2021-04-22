Masvidal Responds To Accusations That Six Days’ Notice Narrative Is A Lie

Jorge Masvidal has issued a response to rivals Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington regarding the claims that his six days’ notice narrative is fraudulent.

If the UFC organization had a dollar for every time the words “six days’ notice” have been used in the aftermath of UFC 251, it would be the wealthiest organization in all of sports. Those words haven’t just been uttered by Jorge Masvidal, though. They’ve also been said repeatedly by Kamaru Usman, Colby Covington, and fans all over the world when discussing the first fight between Usman and Masvidal. But of course, it has been Masvidal himself who has been driving home the point that he was not at his best due to the lack of time to adequately prepare.

When Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington utter the phrase “six days’ notice,” it’s in an attempt to debunk Jorge Masvidal’s claim that this is the amount of time he had to prepare for his UFC 251 title fight against Kamaru Usman. Both men argue that Masvidal was training nonstop, pointing to his assistance to Dustin Poirier ahead of Poirier’s fight against Dan Hooker and also training sessions with freestyle wrestler Bo Nickal, with both happening in close proximity to Masvidal’s UFC 251 appearance.

Jorge Masvidal Responds To Usman & Covington’s Accusations

Speaking with Yahoo Sports recently, Jorge Masvidal was asked specifically about Usman’s statements to this effect, and here is what the street-fighting legend had to say in response.

“It’s funny because this idiot…because I can’t think of another word to describe (Usman)…I don’t know what personality took over that day that he knows what I was doing or whether I was (training). When the UFC, six days away from the fight, we couldn’t come to numbers and we’re like, ‘Hey, we’re moving on,’ OK, cool. F you guys, too, and whatever. And blah, blah, blah, blah, and I was upset. I wasn’t training. I was at the gym, and I helped out a couple guys a couple times a week, yeah. But I wasn’t training for a fight.

Kamaru Usman & Jorge Masvidal Battle On Six Days’ Notice. Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa

“It would have shown in my weight. As I stand right now, I’m 11 pounds over my weight. By next week, I’ll be 7 and 8 pounds. That’s just what I do every single time. I was training, but not for a fight. I was training just to get bigger, stronger, lifting weights. There’s different phases in the fight world. It’s not always the same thing (as) getting in there and sparring with somebody. So I definitely wasn’t in the training-camp, fighting phase.”

Ultimately, Masvidal thinks that if this is what Kamaru Usman truly believes, then this works to his advantage. Because if he thinks he saw the same version of Jorge Masvidal on July 11, 2020 as he will this Saturday, the Miami native implies that this would give him an advantage.

“But I’m glad that he thinks so,” Masvidal said. “He’s so dumb that, yes, brother, if that’s what you think, yes. Whatever you say, man,” Masvidal sarcastically conceded.

