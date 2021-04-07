Maycee Barber & Miranda Maverick Clash On July 24 Fight Night

Two young flyweights will cross paths when Maycee Barber meets Miranda Maverick on a July 24 Fight Night card.

As reported by ESPN, it will be a battle between two promising competitors in their early 20s when Maycee Barber faces Miranda Maverick this summer. There is no main event announced yet for this card, but this makes for the second bout announced for the lineup within 24 hours, the other being another battle between two female 20-somethings with Aspen Ladd going against Macy Chiasson.

Maycee Barber Earns A UFC Contract Through Dana White’s Contender Series. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Maycee Barber will be hunting down a win with an increased urgency when she takes to the Octagon to face Miranda Maverick. Barber made her splash into the UFC by way of Dana White’s Contender Series and immediately called her shot of becoming the youngest champion in UFC history.

After a couple of recent setbacks, this goal has become nearly out of reach, but whether or not Barber sets this record, she still has time on her side in her quest to become a UFC champion…as long as she keeps winning. To avoid falling victim to a three-fight losing streak, Barber will need to become the first person to defeat Miranda Maverick inside the UFC Octagon.

Miranda Maverick Brings The Pain To Gillian Robertson At UFC 260. Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

23-year-old Miranda Maverick is currently ranked #15 in the women’s flyweight division, one spot behind Barber, and she has been the recipient to songs of praise on the heels of back-to-back impressive wins in the UFC. First, Maverick ran through Liana Jojua at UFC 254 and then defeated the more experienced Gillian Robertson via unanimous decision at UFC 260.

These two forward-moving gusts of youth will clash come July 24, with one being derailed temporarily and the other continuing to pick up steam en route to a bright future.

Thus far, the current lineup for this July 24 card consists of the following bouts:

Aspen Ladd vs. Macy Chiasson

Maycee Barber vs. Miranda Maverick

Does Maycee Barber get back in the win column here, or does Miranda Maverick hand her the third consecutive loss in what was an undefeated record not long ago?